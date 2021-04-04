Opinion: Montana's WSAs must be part of climate-smart conservation

Thirty percent of Montana is public land but, according to the Montana Wilderness Society, only 3.7% is protected as wilderness. In the United States, 12% of the land has some protected status. These places provide vital habitat for fish and wildlife, recreation and solitude, and clean water storage. Yet, wildlands everywhere are undergoing rapid change as a result of global warming and increasing human pressure, and the way we envision them now is not how they’ll look in the future. In Montana, climate is already affecting the integrity of protected places, and current changes in species composition, water availability and severe wildfires will only become more evident in the decades ahead.

My discipline of paleoecology gives some insight here. Whenever the climate has changed in the past, species have had to adapt or move in response, or face extinction. The geologic record is replete with examples of dramatic changes in species distribution and ecosystem structure during past periods of warming and cooling. Now, ecosystems are experiencing temperatures that are warmer than at any time the last 120,000 years and levels of carbon dioxide that have not been as high for 3.3 million years. It’s fair to say that no ecosystem is in sync with the current rate of climate change. No wonder scientists point to the current global extinction rates as Earth’s Sixth Extinction crisis.