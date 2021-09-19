Opinion: More on the name 'Montana'

More humble folk also shared the name. One gravestone records the deceased as Quintus Nunnius Montanus, a member of the carpenter’s guild in Luna, a Roman town near modern La Spezia in Liguria, Italy.

“Montana” and its variations could designate locations as well. In Lower Moesia (a province whose territory overlapped modern Bulgaria), there was a town called Oppidum Montanensium or Municipium Montanensium. Literally, this means “Town of the Mountaineers.” Sometimes people just called it “Montana.”

A monument records how a wealthy Roman lady named Mallia Aemiliana came to Montana, promptly did honor to the local gods, and restored the town’s public grain supply.

Variations of the word could be applied to military units. The best example is a cohort of auxiliary soldiers called “Montanorum” — the cohort “of the mountainous areas.” An inscription from the time of the Emperor Domitian (81 to 96) reports its existence.

Auxiliary soldiers were drawn from subject and allied peoples, and did not enjoy Roman citizenship. As the name suggests, their job was to support the Roman legions, often as cavalrymen. I’m happy to report that an inscription from the time of Trajan (98-117) tells us that the cohort Montanorum received Roman citizenship for its loyal service.