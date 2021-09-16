Opinion: More transparency in police shootings

Across the country we are seeing officers cause great harm when they are not able to differentiate between a real threat and a perception that triggers their fight-or-flight nervous system. Body cameras and other video footage show that it is not uncommon for factual evidence to contradict police accounts of altercations (see for example the Aug. 28 article in the New York Times, "When Police Lie, the Innocent Pay. Some Are Fighting Back”).

It is reasonable in this context to be questioning officer accounts of the incidents on Aug. 12 and 29. We are concerned that the decision to withhold the police dash cam video of the death of Brendan Galbreath may be made to protect the officer rather than to prioritize public trust and safety. We are wondering if other options were truly exhausted before the bullets that ultimately killed Johnny Lee Perry were fired, and whether they were necessary to protect the public. We are concerned that the importance of public trust may not be fully considered in these situations.