Opinion: More work needed to expand access to health care

To address this, Montana could consider following Arizona’s lead by making universal licensure recognition permanent, boosting access to telehealth across state lines for years to come. Another consideration may be to lock in flexibilities for doctors who retire here to continue practicing. Given Montana’s rising status as a destination for young people, it would also make sense to lower barriers for medical students to become licensed and practice in Montana. Numerous other states have done this during COVID by allowing a pathway for competent medical students in the end stages of their training to begin practicing early.