Opinion: Moving forward with best climate solutions

Like no other, this summer is bringing the impacts of our climate emergency into focus. The headlines keep coming: "Summer of disaster: extreme weather wreaks havoc worldwide as climate change bears down" (LA Times), "The West is burning. Climate change is making it worse" (Vox), "UM research: 2020 was the worst fire season in 2,000 years; expected to get worse" (Daily Montanan). And they will keep coming.
On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will release the first reports from their Sixth Assessment. These critical scientific reports shape our collective international response, and a lot has changed since the last ones in 2013. Leading scientists are warning these reports will be stark. They will demand action.
As members of Climate Smart Missoula’s board of directors, we consider daily how to move the most salient and timely climate solutions forward, with the urgency required to meet the moment.
At the July 12 City Club, Missoula County Sustainability and Climate Smart Missoula gave an excellent presentation about how we can and must address the climate crisis in two ways:
Manage for the unavoidable.
Avoid the unmanageable.
This summer, amidst record heat, drought and wildfires, as individuals and a community, we are immersed in efforts to manage the unavoidable: trying to adapt and protect human health and that of our critical and iconic ecosystems. From bringing clean indoor air to those most vulnerable, to protecting cold water fisheries, or simply watering parched trees — there’s much to do.
But we also must avoid the unmanageable, by immediately and significantly cutting climate-heating emissions. While global action is needed, local efforts are also crucial and can spark further action.
We strongly support federal efforts presently being debated and with a good chance of passage. These include transportation measures in the bipartisan infrastructure bill and, crucially, climate-focused programs in the “budget reconciliation” package that could fund a clean electricity standard, incentivize renewable energy, save energy in buildings, curtail fossil fuel subsidies, and much more.
We call on our congressional delegation to support these efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions. This summer’s wildfire smoke is clear evidence that if we do not, we jeopardize our health, our Montana tourism economy, our ecosystems, and our amazing quality of life.
We also call on Gov. Greg Gianforte to move forward with Montana’s Climate Solutions Plan, bringing community and climate leaders together to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities brought by the clean energy transition.
Last but not least, as Missoulians, we ask our local government to strengthen their commitment to a healthy, stable climate by prioritizing climate as a lens through which decisions are made in all departments, and by increasing funding in next year’s budget. As a community, we need capacity to work directly on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, implementing the Climate Ready Missoula plan, and strengthening collaborative work statewide. Missoula can be an even stronger climate leader, inspiring innovative actions here and beyond our boundaries.
Each of us works to drive innovation and sustainability in the work we do, whether that is at a large health system, planning and design firm, credit union, river conservation nonprofit, our university, or via supporting initiatives for communities that have been historically excluded. We are ready to roll up our sleeves to accelerate collaborative work with community partners. We look forward to joining with city and county leaders, businesses, organizations, volunteers, and citizens to turn down the heat — toward a safer, more just and humane climate.
Let’s not turn away from difficult news and dire projections. Instead let’s all rise to the urgency of today and take action.
Beth Schenk, Chris Brick, Gwen Lankford, Karen Knudsen, Melissa Matassa-Stone, Paul Herendeen and Peter McDonough make up the board of directors at Climate Smart Missoula. For their backgrounds and professional affiliations, see missoulaclimate.org/people--partners.html.