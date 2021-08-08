Opinion: Moving forward with best climate solutions

We also call on Gov. Greg Gianforte to move forward with Montana’s Climate Solutions Plan, bringing community and climate leaders together to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities brought by the clean energy transition.

Last but not least, as Missoulians, we ask our local government to strengthen their commitment to a healthy, stable climate by prioritizing climate as a lens through which decisions are made in all departments, and by increasing funding in next year’s budget. As a community, we need capacity to work directly on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, implementing the Climate Ready Missoula plan, and strengthening collaborative work statewide. Missoula can be an even stronger climate leader, inspiring innovative actions here and beyond our boundaries.

Each of us works to drive innovation and sustainability in the work we do, whether that is at a large health system, planning and design firm, credit union, river conservation nonprofit, our university, or via supporting initiatives for communities that have been historically excluded. We are ready to roll up our sleeves to accelerate collaborative work with community partners. We look forward to joining with city and county leaders, businesses, organizations, volunteers, and citizens to turn down the heat — toward a safer, more just and humane climate.

Let’s not turn away from difficult news and dire projections. Instead let’s all rise to the urgency of today and take action.

Beth Schenk, Chris Brick, Gwen Lankford, Karen Knudsen, Melissa Matassa-Stone, Paul Herendeen and Peter McDonough make up the board of directors at Climate Smart Missoula. For their backgrounds and professional affiliations, see missoulaclimate.org/people--partners.html.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1