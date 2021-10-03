Opinion: Moving justice forward

Dear City voters,
The upcoming election is an historic one. For the first time, voters of Missoula will be able to elect three Municipal Court judges, to three separate departments. The outgoing judge has retired. On her way out the door, the City expanded the Court to three judges and the legislature requires all of them to be elected by you, the voters, for the first time. There was not a primary for these judicial races. You will select your judges in the general election when ballots are mailed in October.
I am one of the three new candidates with a shared vision dedicated to bringing a new perspective to the Court that better reflects Missoula values. Our vision is more efficient with taxpayer dollars — saving you money and making real progress toward decreasing misdemeanor crime in Missoula. We are committed to Moving Justice Forward (MJF).
The three MJF candidates for the three judicial departments hoping to receive your three votes are: Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker, and myself, Jacob Coolidge.
Jennifer Streano (Department 1), is a longtime public defender who has represented defendants across the state on a myriad of serious offenses. For the past five years she was the supervisor for the public defender’s office in Missoula, Mineral, and Ravalli County. Her courtroom experience and managerial background will be invaluable to the Court.
Eli Parker (Department 2), has represented folks for over a decade in involuntary commitment proceedings. His knowledge of the local mental health services, and the relationships he has created within the mental health community, is unparalleled and critical to getting Defendants the help they need to get back on track, and once again serving our community.
And myself, Jacob Coolidge (Department 3) — I have dedicated my entire career to criminal justice reform. I am a public defender and former criminology professor and researcher at UM. I understand misdemeanor criminality and criminal justice policy and strive to improve the Court to be more cost effective and reduce recidivism — that of cycling through our court and jail over and over, costing more and more money for taxpayers.
There are no true incumbents. None of the six candidates have ever been voted into office. The other three candidates were personally appointed by former Judge Jenks and have reflected her heavy-handed approach to non-violent misdemeanor crimes.
This fall you get to decide the future of the Municipal Court for years to come and the way your tax dollars are used, or saved, for more important services. An often unnoticed institution, Municipal Court plays a critical role in our community. The Court processes misdemeanors that occur within city limits and is the justice system most Missoulians are likely to encounter. The vast majority of cases heard by the Court are either traffic offenses, or crimes that are a product of mental illness, addiction, and homelessness. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to have your voices heard and help reshape the court to better reflect Missoula’s community values.
It’s simple: Vote for three judges that will reform our system, save taxpayer dollars and be compassionate to non-violent offenders, or choose three appointed individuals that in the last eight years have done nothing to alter the heavy-handed sentences of Judge Jenks and continued the high cost of unnecessary jailing — a system that continually raises your taxes without improving community safety or judicial reform.
Three departments. Three candidates. Three votes. One shared vision for Missoula Municipal Court. Together, we are committed to Moving Justice Forward. Join us and vote for: Streano, Parker and Coolidge.
Jacob Coolidge is a candidate for Municipal Court Judge, Department 3. CoolidgeForJudge21.com