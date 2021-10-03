Opinion: Moving justice forward

Eli Parker (Department 2), has represented folks for over a decade in involuntary commitment proceedings. His knowledge of the local mental health services, and the relationships he has created within the mental health community, is unparalleled and critical to getting Defendants the help they need to get back on track, and once again serving our community.

And myself, Jacob Coolidge (Department 3) — I have dedicated my entire career to criminal justice reform. I am a public defender and former criminology professor and researcher at UM. I understand misdemeanor criminality and criminal justice policy and strive to improve the Court to be more cost effective and reduce recidivism — that of cycling through our court and jail over and over, costing more and more money for taxpayers.

There are no true incumbents. None of the six candidates have ever been voted into office. The other three candidates were personally appointed by former Judge Jenks and have reflected her heavy-handed approach to non-violent misdemeanor crimes.