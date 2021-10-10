Opinion: Much left unsaid

The Oct. 3 editorial by Steve Ellis, a retired Forest Service and BLM employee, titled “Wildfire Requires Forest Management," suggests that we need more forest management to preclude large blazes and protect homes.
While there is nothing inaccurate in his commentary, there is much left unsaid that provides context.
I agree with his opening statement: "More work is needed to address many issues within the wildland-urban interface (in which people live in proximity to forestlands).”
However, the science suggests fuel treatment more than a hundred feet or so from a structure provides little additional benefit. An inconvenient truth that most logging advocates ignore.
Next, the author suggests “reducing fuels by thinning forests followed by prescribed burning — especially in our western mixed conifer and ponderosa pine forests — is essential.”
I would dispute whether such treatments are “essential,” but leaving that aside for the moment, mixed conifer and ponderosa pine forests make up a small percentage of the acreage burning in wildfires annually. For example, some of the largest fires in California have ignited in chaparral. The largest blazes in the Great Basin are in sagebrush.
In northern Idaho and Western Montana, lower-elevation forests of ponderosa pine and mixed conifer make up only 4% of the forest type. Much of the acreage burning in the Rockies is higher-elevation lodgepole pine and subalpine fir forests that have long fire rotations of hundreds of years and have not been influenced to any great degree by fire suppression.
Furthermore, fuel treatment often enhances fire advancement by increasing the fine fuels (needles, branches, grass growth) on the surface. Plus, opening the forest stand by thinning can lead to greater drying and wind penetration, both major factors in fire spread.
The advocates for thinning continue to ignore that most large fires around the West, including those in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine, have occurred in lands under "active forest management." That includes the Dixie and Bootleg fires, which were among the two largest blazes this past summer in California and Oregon.
For instance, 75% of the Bootleg fire, which burned over 400,000 acres, had previously been "treated" by some form of "fuels management" with no discernible effect on fire spread.
While the author quotes a fire commander managing the Caldor Fire by South Lake Tahoe, who suggested fuel reductions reduced the fire flames in one area, we don't know the circumstances of the situation. Did the wind die down? Was the fire “backing down” a slope? These are among the many factors that can slow a fire spread that has nothing to do with “thinning.”
Anecdotal quotes are not evidence. However, there is plenty of proof from numerous fires where active forest management had no apparent effect on fire behavior or fire spread.
A review of 1,500 fires across the West found that as a generalization, areas under "active forest management," which includes thinning and prescribed burning, tend to burn at higher severity than lands like wilderness areas where "fuel treatments" are prohibited.
I do not want to imply that anyone advocating “active forest management” is purposefully misleading the public. However, most people associated with forest management are embedded in the "Industrial Forestry Paradigm" that influences what you “see” and how you “interpret” the situation.
The quote attributed to Sinclair Lewis says it best: “It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his job depends on him not understanding it.”
George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has studied wildfires for decades and authored two books on the subject.