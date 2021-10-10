Opinion: Much left unsaid

In northern Idaho and Western Montana, lower-elevation forests of ponderosa pine and mixed conifer make up only 4% of the forest type. Much of the acreage burning in the Rockies is higher-elevation lodgepole pine and subalpine fir forests that have long fire rotations of hundreds of years and have not been influenced to any great degree by fire suppression.

Furthermore, fuel treatment often enhances fire advancement by increasing the fine fuels (needles, branches, grass growth) on the surface. Plus, opening the forest stand by thinning can lead to greater drying and wind penetration, both major factors in fire spread.

The advocates for thinning continue to ignore that most large fires around the West, including those in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine, have occurred in lands under "active forest management." That includes the Dixie and Bootleg fires, which were among the two largest blazes this past summer in California and Oregon.

For instance, 75% of the Bootleg fire, which burned over 400,000 acres, had previously been "treated" by some form of "fuels management" with no discernible effect on fire spread.