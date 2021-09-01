Opinion: My Afghan story

I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan from 1971 to 1975, and worked for the Afghan Tourist Organization (ATO). When I arrived, the country was governed by a monarchy (King Zahir Shah). Not long after I started working, an Austrian with the United Nations and an expert on tourism also joined the ATO. He started developing a plan to promote tourism that would help Afghanistan’s economy. I assisted him and we started traveling across the country.
During the summer of 1973, we were riding horses across the Hindu Kush Mountains. We followed routes used by historical leaders such as Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan. We arrived at a small village and started setting up our camp. A young Afghan who worked for the local governor showed up and invited us to visit him in the morning.
When we went to the governor’s office, he hadn’t arrived yet. His staff invited us to relax on the front porch and served us breakfast consisting of naan, tea and fruit. While enjoying the meal, a young Afghan who was taking care of our horses came running up, shouting, “Jomhuri (republic)!" King Zahir Shah’s cousin and brother-in-law, Daoud Khan, had ended the monarchy while the king was out of the country.
The Afghans with us were excited! We ended our journey and headed back to Kabul. On the way back, we encountered roadblocks staffed by Afghan soldiers, who were also excited that Daoud would establish a republic.
When I returned to Montana, tourism in Afghanistan was growing and the future looked promising. However, Daoud was assassinated in 1978. The resulting turmoil paved the way for the Soviet Union’s 10-year occupation. Our country assisted the Afghan militia in their fight against the Russians. But, when the Russians left in 1989, so did we. We returned only after 9/11.
If you’d like to learn more, I highly recommend reading “Ghost Wars,” an excellent book by Steve Coll, published in 2004.
Dick King served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan from 1971 to 1975, and worked for the Afghan Tourist Organization. He lives in Missoula.