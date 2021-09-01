Opinion: My Afghan story

I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan from 1971 to 1975, and worked for the Afghan Tourist Organization (ATO). When I arrived, the country was governed by a monarchy (King Zahir Shah). Not long after I started working, an Austrian with the United Nations and an expert on tourism also joined the ATO. He started developing a plan to promote tourism that would help Afghanistan’s economy. I assisted him and we started traveling across the country.

During the summer of 1973, we were riding horses across the Hindu Kush Mountains. We followed routes used by historical leaders such as Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan. We arrived at a small village and started setting up our camp. A young Afghan who worked for the local governor showed up and invited us to visit him in the morning.

When we went to the governor’s office, he hadn’t arrived yet. His staff invited us to relax on the front porch and served us breakfast consisting of naan, tea and fruit. While enjoying the meal, a young Afghan who was taking care of our horses came running up, shouting, “Jomhuri (republic)!" King Zahir Shah’s cousin and brother-in-law, Daoud Khan, had ended the monarchy while the king was out of the country.