Opinion: Naming of Pineview Park ice rink

Editor's note: The City Council approved the naming of the ice rink at Pineview Park the Bill Bevis Ice Rink on Feb. 28.

If "That government is best which governs least" as some say, then Missoula has been a star managing Pineview. First as a county park in 1975, and then after annexation as a city park, the Parks and Rec response to Pineview rink has always been, "Bill, just tell us what you need."

There was no skating rink in town. Neighbor Paul Sharkey and I began by calling on the fire department to open a hydrant and use their firehose to flood a slight depression at 20 below zero. Resurfacing was rare. When the county park became a city park in 2007 with major upgrades, Alan White said, "Now what do you need?" We dug the depression, we got a new shed, a tractor with blower and plow, and an electric retrieve fire hose reel.

Another neighbor, Craig Podner, had begun making ice with Paul and me, so we had a professor, a lawyer, and a fisheries biologist and their friends making ice, usually at 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. In the 90s, Dave and Amy Harmon joined us with more helpers, and donations bought a used Zamboni. Tim Bechtold has guided legal relations with Donna Gaukler at Parks and Rec, and with Friends of Missoula Parks. And everyone knows it's volunteer ice. Teenagers pick up gum wrappers, and obey the signs. Usually.

This was a community project from the start. Soon other hockey players made ice with boards at the fairgrounds, and spearheaded Glacier Ice Rink.

If my name is useful, fine. But Pineview has been collaboration of four icemakers — Bevis, Sharkey, Podner, and Harmon — with lots of their friends plus a populace obeying the signs, and a city government that has always helped, not hindered.

All of Missoula should be proud. What did John Donne say in his poem? "I am a little world made cunningly." So is Pineview. Thanks Missoula, for the ice. And fight global warming.

Bill Bevis is a professor emeritus of English at the University of Montana and has been making ice at Pineview Park since 1975.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0