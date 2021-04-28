Opinion: National parks and their gateway communities ask visitors for stewardship

For the past several years, both Whitefish and Glacier National Park have experienced significant peak season visitation growth. Visitation trends have also been exacerbated by the pandemic. Natural resources, wildlife, infrastructure, services, frontline staff and visitor experiences have all been impacted. This status quo during the summer months is no longer tenable without everyone working together to lend a hand and to be part of the solution.

Inviting everyone to “Be a Friend of The Fish” means taking it slow, showing respect and kindness, recreating responsibly, and being a steward of the land. We also ask visitors to bring that mentality into their visit to Glacier National Park. We are requesting visitors partner with us to contribute to the well-being of our community (and bring a little patience, too).

It is more than timely for not only Glacier National Park but also the National Park Service to take action to preserve the very places they strive to protect. While implementing reservation or timed entry systems in an equitable manner is not an easy challenge, it is a crucial one the National Park Service is currently addressing with the additional announcement of ticketed reservations at Zion, Yosemite, Acadia and Rocky Mountain national parks. And in tandem, destination communities must take action to ensure their culture and unique attributes remain intact.

Alongside these major destinations, we too welcome visitors who are willing to step up and play an important role in supporting our communities and preserving our public lands. We trust the practiced expertise of Glacier National Park’s leadership staff and remain confident in their commitment and ability to balance resource protection and economic vitality with the many needs of the park and its gateway communities.

Dylan Boyle is executive director of Explore Whitefish. Sarah Lundstrum is Glacier Program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0