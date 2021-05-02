Opinion: New 'Copper Kings' consolidating power

In 1971, upon graduating from law school, our dad, Mick McKeon, ran for a seat as a delegate to Montana’s Constitutional Convention and was elected to represent the counties of Deer Lodge, Philipsburg, Powell and part of Missoula. With delegates from across the state and the political spectrum, they fought to eliminate the “Copper Collar,” the legal stranglehold that the Anaconda Company and its business and political allies had over state government for nearly a century.

Anyone who knew our dad or any of the delegates know that their time and contributions to the 1972 Montana Constitution are often their proudest accomplishments. It is a magnificent document. The Constitution’s commitment to equality in all public matters — to transparency, openness and public participation in government; to individual human dignity; to a clean and healthful environment; to fiscal accountability; and to the prevention of abuses of the public by individuals, organizations and corporations make the Montana Constitution a source of enduring truths about the values that create a positive human community.