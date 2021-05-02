Opinion: New 'Copper Kings' consolidating power

In 1971, upon graduating from law school, our dad, Mick McKeon, ran for a seat as a delegate to Montana’s Constitutional Convention and was elected to represent the counties of Deer Lodge, Philipsburg, Powell and part of Missoula. With delegates from across the state and the political spectrum, they fought to eliminate the “Copper Collar,” the legal stranglehold that the Anaconda Company and its business and political allies had over state government for nearly a century.
Anyone who knew our dad or any of the delegates know that their time and contributions to the 1972 Montana Constitution are often their proudest accomplishments. It is a magnificent document. The Constitution’s commitment to equality in all public matters — to transparency, openness and public participation in government; to individual human dignity; to a clean and healthful environment; to fiscal accountability; and to the prevention of abuses of the public by individuals, organizations and corporations make the Montana Constitution a source of enduring truths about the values that create a positive human community.
Our dad passed away just over a year ago. Since his passing, the 2020 Montana election ceded control of our great state to a group of want-to-be Copper Kings who have picked up the playbook of consolidating power right where their predecessors were stopped in 1972. By their actions throughout this legislature, it is clear the governor and the legislative majority have no intent to honor longstanding Montana law and tradition in their pursuit of wresting our great state away from the people to consolidate power in the Governor’s Office.
To address concerns regarding the Copper Collar’s over-reaching power and politicization of the Montana judicial branch, the 1972 Constitution adopted Article VII, Section 8. This provided that the governor could fill judicial vacancies by selecting an individual from a group of nominees presented by the Judicial Nomination Commission, an appointed body of Montanans. The commission was specifically designed to limit the choice of the governor so that the executive would not have unhindered control of the nomination process.
For nearly 50 years, the Commission has provided a separation between the nonpartisan judiciary and the partisan legislative and executive branches. The commission has successfully ensured that qualified candidates for judicial vacancies have been publicly evaluated and vetted before their appointment is considered by the governor.
This March, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 140 abolishing the Judicial Nomination Commission. The governor now has the unconstrained discretion to appoint whomever he chooses to judicial vacancies. This was exactly the type of Copper Collar power consolidation the 1972 delegates fought to abolish when it replaced the governor’s sole discretion to fill vacancies with a system that provided a list of qualified nominees derived through an independent vetting process.
Montanans, through the 1972 Constitutional Convention, fought the Copper Kings of last century and won. The attacks on our judiciary don’t stop at the abolishment of the commission. This legislature has been replete with continuing, unfounded and merit-less attacks that are being made not only against our judiciary as a whole, but directly at our judges and justices.
Surely, Montana did not give the current regime a mandate to seize total control of all branches of our state government, and they certainly did not give them a mandate to pursue this Copper King-esque power through misinformation and subterfuge.
The governor and Legislature are perpetrating an unshackled power-grab by upending decades of reliance on the commission to act as a shield between the partisan executive branch and the non-partisan judicial branch. Montana is better and deserves better.
Michael McKeon Jr. is a trial lawyer at McKean Law, PLLC out of Butte. Matthew McKeon is a criminal defense lawyer at Datsopoulos, MacDonald & Lind, P.C. in Missoula. Their father, Mick McKeon, served as a delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention.