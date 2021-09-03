Opinion: New 'grow your own' investments can address teacher shortages

As students and teachers throughout Montana are going back to school, we know that a lot of those schools — especially in rural and reservation communities — are struggling with teacher shortages. Finding and keeping high-quality teachers is a perennial challenge for rural schools in general, and schools in Indian Country in particular. But we also know that if we can encourage hometown kids to pursue a career in education, and help them get the training they need to be teachers, they are more likely to stay in small towns and make a career in their local schools.

That’s why I sponsored a bill during the past session of the state legislature to expand “grow your own” programs in rural and reservation schools. Now that this bill has become law, Montana high schools experiencing teacher shortages will have new resources to establish career pathways into education for their students. They’ll be able to pool those resources with other small schools, and collaborate with nearby tribal, community and two-year colleges. High school students can get a jump start on earning college credit towards a teaching degree, and as they move into college they can get scholarships of up to $10,000 if they return home to work in schools with teacher shortages.