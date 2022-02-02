Opinion: New nuclear power sources needed now

I was surprised to see Mike Garrity’s oped in the Jan. 28 Missoulian, “Time to say goodbye to nuclear power,” also in other Montana newspapers. Perhaps he was influenced by the Republican majorities in the Legislature’s repeal of the Montana initiative 44 years ago to ban nuclear power unless approved by the voters.

Garrity is correct that many large nuclear projects are expensive and often go over budget. However, that is true of almost all very large industrial projects, including major bridges, tall buildings, and conventional power plants.

Advantages of small-modular-nuclear power are that they are 1) Modular; the first installations will be expensive and likely over budget. Later builds will be less expensive because multiple copies of parts can be made and shipped from central factories. Just as Henry Ford mass-produced cars a century ago, costs dropped and reliability improved. 2) Small modular reactors can be transported by truck or rail, to be close to where the power is used. This minimizes large power losses, costs, and fire hazards, of high-power transmission lines.

Safety is the concern often voiced by the public following the Fukushima disaster in Japan. However, no one died or was severely sickened from radiation. Forty or 50 people had physical injuries or radiation burns; 573 people died because of forced evacuation and stress in response to the tsunami and the nuclear disaster. Deaths from stress were because of loss of homes, employment, separation from friends and family, and stigmatization (source: World Health Organization).

Safety in the new designs is enhanced by passive mechanisms in response to unexpected events. For example, automatic responses use gravity in case of electric power outage, so that control rods automatically drop, stopping the nuclear reaction, or water for cooling in case of an accident pours in from above. The whole operation is automated, with few employees and fallible human judgment. Such automation is in wide use in commercial aircraft.

Garrity also disparages storage of nuclear waste on-site in concrete casks. Such storage has worked well for many years at Hanford, near Richland, Washington. The casks provide little benefit to a terrorist and are almost immune to attack. Any damage or deterioration is readily spotted and easily addressed because of above-ground storage.

He ignores the benefits of nuclear. Nuclear power is reliable and flexible regardless of availability of wind or sun, even at night, low sun angle, or cloud cover. Backup battery power, needed by wind and solar, is not needed by nuclear. He also neglects that nuclear generates minimal greenhouse gases, even including building and construction. The number of deaths caused from nuclear power is minuscule in comparison to coal, oil, or natural gas — even gas causes 40 times as many deaths for the same amount of electric power (source: U.S. Energy Information Administration).

Nuclear is not a replacement for wind, solar, geothermal, or other carbon-free fuels, but is critical to meeting our rapidly expanding electric power needs. As physicist Nathan Myhrvold reported 10 years ago, switching from coal to natural gas would cut the warming effect in 100 years by only about 20 percent, but switching to renewables or nuclear would cut it by two-thirds to three-quarters.

I am surprised that the director of an organization which focuses on ecology and wildlife would belittle one of the only power sources that can meet our power needs without detrimental effects on ecology and the environment. Our future power needs, and a lead time of at least seven years for new nuclear power, demands that we get with it. Now.

Don Hyndman is emeritus professor of geoscience at the University of Montana.

