Opinion: New voter rights bill will restore confidence in our elections

Like many Montanans, I watched in total dismay as an armed insurrection stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. My eyes were glued to the television in disbelief as the most sacred place of our democracy — a place where I spent more than half of my adult life serving the people of this state — was completely desecrated.

Watching the footage with horror and sadness on that day, it made me remember being in Washington on another dark day — Sept. 11, 2001. I still feel pain for the many Americans we lost that day, and I will never forget the visceral fear that gripped us all as we tried to untangle what had just happened. But the Capitol riot was different. That threat to our democracy was home-grown. Instead of foreign enemies, those attacking the halls of the people’s house were our own fellow Americans, fueled by a massive misinformation campaign meant exclusively to seed distrust and violence. Instead of rallying together as we did following that horrific day in 2001, we instead were left to pick up the pieces of an attack on our own from the inside. I was left asking the same question that I’m sure many Americans were — how can we heal what’s been broken?