Opinion: No dumpsters in public campgrounds

Would you want to camp next to a smelly dumpster? How about if you knew dumpsters in public campgrounds can attract bears? What if that agency cost could instead be used for cleaner restrooms and better campground facilities?

Recently I camped at a U.S. Forest Service campground in the Flathead National Forest. This campground is in an area occupied by grizzly bears and black bears. The informational kiosk at the campground notes, “Odors attract bears.” Yet 40 yards away from the kiosk sat two large, smelly metal dumpsters for campground users. Designated campsites were much closer to the stored garbage.

Dumpsters in public campgrounds in bear country make no sense. Bear research indicates bears have an acute sense of smell and are attracted to stinky stuff miles away. Why would we want to compound bear attractants already in public campgrounds with the addition of smelly dumpsters? To do so puts people and bears too close together and can result in conflicts or death of people and bears.

I think a better plan is to end garbage service in all public campgrounds in bear country. Instead, adopt the “pack it in, pack it out” approach. In fact, this approach is already used on many state-managed campgrounds and some Forest Service campgrounds.