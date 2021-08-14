Opinion: No to new immigrant labor, yes to American workers

Now imagine that instead of needing to pursue marginalized Americans, employers instead had access to a free flow of labor from abroad. Why bother raising wages? Why bother hiring people with disabilities or criminal records? Increasing immigration would have short-circuited employer outreach to the Americans who most needed the work.

Unfortunately, when employers do have access to a large pool of foreign labor — e.g., illegal immigrants and “guest workers” in the agricultural sector — they are more than happy to cast aside native workers. An analysis of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases shows that immigrants are consistently favored over natives in low-skill employment, and the discrimination is not subtle. “All you Americans are fired” is an actual quote from a manager at Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable in Georgia. The case led an attorney with Georgia Legal Services to note that “discrimination against American workers in the H-2A guest worker program is endemic.”