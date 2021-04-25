Opinion: No wrong door for mental health

If you’ve ever gotten the voicemail of a doctor, dentist, professional counselor or any other provider, you’ve heard these words: “If this is an emergency, dial 911 or go to the emergency room of the nearest hospital.”

Now imagine you are experiencing a mental health crisis. The goal is to ensure there is “no wrong door” to those in need. However, in Montana and our rural communities especially, oftentimes the challenge is there is only one door: the hospital.

An effective system of behavioral health (including mental health) care needs to provide multiple pathways and entry points for people to seek and receive care. The right care, at the right time, in the right place is essential to ensuring a good outcome for the patient.

Montana lacks crisis care services and the resources to invest in our state’s behavioral health system. A safety net is only as strong as its weakest thread. It’s time for policy and community leaders to join forces in creating a strategic plan for the delivery of mental health and substance abuse services that serve all Montanans.