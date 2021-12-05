Opinion: NorthWestern Energy puts profits over people. We deserve better.

NorthWestern Energy has hatched a scheme that yields big profits for shareholders while overcharging customers, polluting our air, water and land, and further destabilizing our climate. It’s a plan in direct conflict with our vision of carefully tending our natural resources and creating thriving, healthy, and safe local communities.

If you haven’t heard of NorthWestern’s ideas for Montana’s future, that’s understandable. The South Dakota-based corporation is evading public input and scrutiny because its plans threaten the energy future Montanans want. The company intends to build a huge network of polluting methane power plants using outdated technologies instead of embracing 21st-century, reliable, efficient and proven technologies like wind, solar, and battery storage.

The first of these plants is planned for Laurel, right along the Yellowstone River. Standing on the banks of the Yellowstone, I can feel the power of these iconic waters. This river is nourishment for farmers who tap into the flow to irrigate dry fields, for city water supplies, for countless species from trout to otter, for fishing enthusiasts, for rafters whose floating expeditions bring joy and a sense of peace.

This tranquil site will vanish if Northwestern Energy builds a multimillion-dollar methane plant just yards away from these banks, turning the land into a noisy industrial tangle with underground pipes (including under the Yellowstone) and eighteen 77-foot towers releasing toxins and polluting the waters.

You might be wondering what would induce NorthWestern to chain customers to a worn-out, old technology when clean energy sources are ever cheaper, healthier, more reliable and better for our climate. Simply put, NWE makes a bigger profit when it owns the generating plant. The corporation is guaranteed an 11% rate of return on its investments, including on the large operating and maintenance costs that come with gas power plants. How handy for NorthWestern shareholders, and how unfair for us, the customers. We’re currently locked out of any public input process, yet we are the ones who will pay over the next decades, even though the full costs have not been made public.

While building and maintaining expensive gas plants is profitable, the market for methane to fuel the plants can be manipulated to yield even more profits for the corporation. On the other hand, energy from wind and sun is always free and never vulnerable to market manipulation.

In 2020, NorthWestern sought proposals for future energy projects; of the 180 proposals submitted, most were for energy storage systems or storage paired with clean energy. NorthWestern could have chosen projects that benefit its customers, who will foot the bill for all energy investments. The corporation could have chosen the people of Laurel. It could have chosen a healthy environment and a stable climate. NorthWestern could have chosen to respect the mighty Yellowstone River.

Let’s tell NorthWestern’s executives that the clean energy future has arrived in Montana and is growing stronger day by day, bringing benefits to all of us, on rural farms and ranches, in small towns and big cities. We’ve already linked our hands and hearts with that future.

You can sign your name to our letter telling NorthWestern we don’t want this polluting gas plant at NorthernPlains.org/no-methane-plant.

Joanie Kresich of Livingston is the board chair of Northern Plains Resource Council, a conservation and family agriculture group.

