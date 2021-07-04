Opinion: NorthWestern Energy's gas proposal at odds with their mission, vision and values

NorthWestern’s gas proposal is neither safe nor sustainable for ratepayers. It is neither reliable nor innovative in creating value for their customers, communities, employees or investors. It does not meet their stated values. NorthWestern’s analysis is flawed because they don’t use a realistic price on carbon. Therefore their conclusion to build a natural gas plant without carbon capture and storage is flawed. If they had used a price from any of the national legislative proposals in their analysis, the natural gas plant would not be viable. Instead, the proposal puts ratepayers at risk of being stuck paying for energy that becomes exorbitantly expensive; does damage to the environment and human health; high energy prices hurts existing businesses and recruiting new businesses, thus hurting communities. All these consequences do not achieve excellence or integrity.