Opinion: Not proud of Legislature

When they waste taxpayer time and money haggling over the best ways to kill more wolves, I am not proud; I am disgusted.

When they attack the LGBTQ community, particularly trans youth and their doctors, and when they calculate how to make it more difficult for women and their doctors to make their own lawful abortion decisions, I am not proud; I am ashamed of them.

When they eliminate the independent panel of experts whose job it has been to prequalify and recommend three candidates from whom the governor can choose to appoint a judicial replacement when needed, turning that exclusive right over to the governor to select only his personal favorites; and when they infringe on the separate and equal judicial branch by attempting to subpoena the Montana Supreme Court’s internal documents, I am not proud; I am outraged.

When our Republican-controlled Legislature invades the regulatory domain of the duly elected Public Service Commission, to further complicate and mishandle the complex issues surrounding Montana’s coal-fired electricity generation, and the proper charges to customers, while doing absolutely nothing to promote increased renewable energy resources in Montana, not to mention totally ignoring the imminent challenges of climate change, I am not proud; I am scandalized.