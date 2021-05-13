Opinion: Not proud of Legislature

It was a relief two weeks ago to read the headline, “Legislature adjourns.” One felt it was now safe to turn on TV or read the news without being affronted by yet another Republican insult to our democracy or our Montana Constitution.
But our relief was short-lived, as on May 5, the Missoulian printed the self-congratulatory guest column by three top Republican legislators — speaker, speaker pro tempore, and majority leader — who have the unmitigated gall to take a victory lap, calling on Montanans to “Be proud of session outcomes.” Proud? A more appropriate response may have involved tar and feathers.
They claim a “mandate to change the way state government does business.” Wrong. Their only mandate was to protect our democracy. Their boastful column articulates a list of the areas which they were “proud to deliver on,” citing the travesties they accomplished, and then lying about them, e.g., a “safe and responsible recreational marijuana program,” which varied substantially from the initiative voters had clearly voted for, moving the allocation of the tax proceeds from the approved plan to their own preferences. I am not proud of this; I am mortified.
When their idea of “expanding Second Amendment rights” is to override the Montana University System Board of Regents, arrogating its responsibilities to themselves by authorizing students to carry guns on our university campuses, I am not proud; I am appalled.
When they waste taxpayer time and money haggling over the best ways to kill more wolves, I am not proud; I am disgusted.
When they attack the LGBTQ community, particularly trans youth and their doctors, and when they calculate how to make it more difficult for women and their doctors to make their own lawful abortion decisions, I am not proud; I am ashamed of them.
When they eliminate the independent panel of experts whose job it has been to prequalify and recommend three candidates from whom the governor can choose to appoint a judicial replacement when needed, turning that exclusive right over to the governor to select only his personal favorites; and when they infringe on the separate and equal judicial branch by attempting to subpoena the Montana Supreme Court’s internal documents, I am not proud; I am outraged.
When our Republican-controlled Legislature invades the regulatory domain of the duly elected Public Service Commission, to further complicate and mishandle the complex issues surrounding Montana’s coal-fired electricity generation, and the proper charges to customers, while doing absolutely nothing to promote increased renewable energy resources in Montana, not to mention totally ignoring the imminent challenges of climate change, I am not proud; I am scandalized.
Numerous of the Legislature’s shameful actions will be headed to the courts, where some suits have already been filed, so we are not yet finished with the time and expense of all their misdeeds — of which they are so undeservedly proud. Most discouraging of all, when our Republican Legislature participates in a de facto nationwide effort (47 states!) to enact crippling voter suppression laws, despite no evidence of any 2020 voter fraud they claim to prevent, I am alarmed. The new laws limit or eliminate many of the most efficient and effective procedures voters have used, such as voting day registration, voting by mail, and the collection of ballots, from remote or rural locations. Many restrictions target minorities or other disadvantaged voters, such as students, the poor, persons of color, or Native Americans living on reservations.