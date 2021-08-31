Opinion: Now is the time to take action in the fight against COVID-19

Wearing masks in indoor public places or crowded venues greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19. As long as the virus is widely present in our community, wearing masks will decrease the risk for everyone.

We now face the extremely contagious Delta variant while beginning a new school year. Children under 12 cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and teen vaccination rates have been fairly low. These conditions make masking especially critical for the prevention of COVID-related outbreaks in schools. Thus, we support school officials who take the important stand that masks should be required in schools this fall — to keep them open and safe for students and staff.

The current increase in cases is again putting stress on our Montana health care system. We have genuine concern that Montana hospital facilities may be stressed beyond capacity. We see what’s happening in the southeastern part of our nation and closer to home in neighboring Wyoming as the Delta variant spreads. Now is the time to act and step up our game collectively to stop the wave of COVID-19 from continuing to build in Montana. Our statewide emergency rooms, businesses, and schools depend on each Montanan to follow the proven prevention methods: Get vaccinated and wear a mask in indoor public spaces or crowded areas. We can still prevent a public health disaster if we all work together.

As physicians, Montanans trust us with their health every day. We follow the science and encourage you to do the same. We know what works. Masking, social distancing when able, and vaccinations are simple yet critical steps for individuals, families, small towns, and larger communities across our great state. Now is the time to act. Montanans have the power and the will to make the greatest impact on the health and safety of us all.

Pamela V. Cutler, MD, is president of the Montana Medical Association. Greg Holzman, MD, MPH, is chair of the MMA COVID-19 work group.

