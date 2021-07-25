Opinion: Oil and gas on White Pine Ridge? Not likely

We know the probability of hydrocarbons is low because the area was extensively explored in the past by a major oil company. They found nothing economical. How do we know? They never put in a single production well. Had they found economic oil, they would have extracted it! I had the fortune of knowing one of the exploration geologists, and he was crystal clear, there is no economic oil in the area. I also know from a geologist involved in the most recent seismic analysis that they used an inferior two-dimensional seismic reflection technique to gather their data. Those data are now driving their decision to drill an exploratory well on White Pine Ridge. It is fair to say that the Lima Exploration Company is not a major oil company, replete with the resources needed for a thorough analysis. Do they really know more than the exploration folks who preceded them? Do they have the resources to handle the post-drilling remediation?