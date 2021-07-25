Opinion: Oil and gas on White Pine Ridge? Not likely

Is there really any economic oil and gas below White Pine Ridge in southwest Montana?
The proposal to drill an exploratory oil and gas well atop White Pine Ridge in the Lima Peaks region of Beaverhead County, one of the state’s most treasured elk hunting areas, is simply trading sustainable recreational sources of revenue and taxes for a non-sustainable source that likely doesn’t even exist. As a geologist with over 30 years of experience mapping in southwest Montana, I can say with a high degree of confidence that the potential of finding and developing economic quantities of oil and natural gas at this location is so remote as to be negligible.
What evidence supports my conclusion? The formation of oil and gas is complex and rare. Organics must accumulate in low-oxygen depositional environments to prevent decomposition. It must then be buried and heated within a very narrow window of pressure and temperature to make hydrocarbons. Too little heat, crude oil does not form, too much heat, crude oil converts to gas. If hydrocarbons form, they migrate towards the surface under pressure. If some geologic structure doesn’t trap them in the subsurface, they escape onto the surface, like Jed Clampett’s bubbling crude. Geologically, this part of southwest Montana has everything going against it. There are source rocks for organic matter, but the rock is so intensely fractured by faults that any hydrocarbons that formed likely escaped to the surface. To top it off, the area has been intensely heated many times by intrusions of liquid rock and heat from the passing Yellowstone volcano. Any crude oil that existed was likely heated to gas and escaped to the surface.
We know the probability of hydrocarbons is low because the area was extensively explored in the past by a major oil company. They found nothing economical. How do we know? They never put in a single production well. Had they found economic oil, they would have extracted it! I had the fortune of knowing one of the exploration geologists, and he was crystal clear, there is no economic oil in the area. I also know from a geologist involved in the most recent seismic analysis that they used an inferior two-dimensional seismic reflection technique to gather their data. Those data are now driving their decision to drill an exploratory well on White Pine Ridge. It is fair to say that the Lima Exploration Company is not a major oil company, replete with the resources needed for a thorough analysis. Do they really know more than the exploration folks who preceded them? Do they have the resources to handle the post-drilling remediation?
So, why would anyone put money into drilling when the data show there is such a low potential for success? The Lima Exploration Company (LEC) is a subsidiary of a Denver-based company, and there is no evidence that they have ever drilled a well. According to the Montana Standard, they recently changed hands, and although such moves are common, I think it’s clear that we are not dealing with Chevron or Exxon. Do they really intend to produce oil or are they just building portfolio value? Will they be able to clean up their mess or will they go bankrupt and leave you and I to pay for it? It happens, all the time. Maybe we shouldn’t let it happen yet again.
Dr. Rob Thomas, Ph.D., is a professor of geology, Regents’ Professor and Carnegie U.S. Professor at the University of Montana-Western.