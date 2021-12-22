Opinion: Olszewski understands importance of preserving integrity of election

As your former secretary of state, I enthusiastically support Dr. Al Olszewski for Congress because he is the only candidate who clearly understands the importance of preserving the integrity of, and confidence in, our elections process.

Starting at the border, Democrats are working hard to destroy our nation. Erasing our border, handing out welfare benefits to illegal immigrants who violate our laws, and allowing the flow of drugs and violent offenders into the United States is only the beginning.

Now, Democrats want to make illegal immigrants eligible to vote and remove important protections for our most sacred right.

As a state senator, Dr. Al worked to pass a ban on ballot harvesting. At the federal level, he knows we must do much more. In Congress, he will continue my fight to protect the integrity of our elections — something over 1 million service members have died defending.

While the federal government has a limited role, ultimately control of our elections does not belong in the hands of politicians in the D.C. swamp — it belongs with the states. As your congressman, Dr. Al will fight to preserve each state’s right to require a valid, government-issued photo ID to vote, verify signatures for absentee and mail-in ballots, and continue to ban illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting.

These are all constitutional safeguards which ensure free, fair, and accessible elections. A vast majority of Americans, including legal immigrants, believe it should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Only by enacting these commonsense measures are we going to restore confidence in the outcome of our elections.

Brad Johnson (R) is vice chair of Montana's Public Service Commission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0