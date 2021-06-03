Opinion: On marijuana, Republicans are canceling their own voters

The majority of self-identified Republican voters — as do most Americans of all political persuasions — support legalizing marijuana. But you wouldn’t know that by observing the actions of their elected officials.

In recent months, Republican lawmakers have led numerous efforts to either roll back or repeal voter-initiated laws legalizing and regulating marijuana consumption. In some instances, they’ve even taken steps to prevent their constituents from voting on the issue at all.

Most recently, the Republican-led legislature in Montana — where 57% of voters in November decided in favor of a statewide initiative legalizing the production and sale of marijuana to those ages 21 and older — rewrote the law prior to its implementation.

The weakened law is far from what the majority of voters demanded. Among other changes, it reduces the number of marijuana plants that an adult may legally grow in their own private residence. And it exempts nearly half of the counties in the state from fully abiding by the law if they don’t want to.