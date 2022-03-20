Opinion: One day amidst the centuries

The International Day of Forests on March 21 reminds us what we love about Montana — our rich treasury of public lands — and, in these heated times, the role of old and mature forests in battling climate change. One such forest exists in the farthest corner (Black Ram) of northwest Montana, in the Yaak Valley, on the Kootenai National Forest. At Black Ram, ancient larch — 600-800 years and still going strong — preside over a rich diversity of old growth spruce as well as cedar, hemlock, and subalpine fir, giants themselves gathered under the shelter of these “mother” larch trees. The forest at Black Ram is a scientific marvel, a champion in the fight to mitigate climate change, capable of holding far more carbon than do drier forests. Old and mature forests on public lands do the lion’s share in absorbing 12% of the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions each year.

And yet Black Ram is caught in the crosshairs. A “forest resilience” proposal created by Trump’s directive to the U.S. Forest Service would increase logging volume by 40% and hamper science by avoiding Environmental Impact Statements (EIS). Despite the Biden administration’s stated commitment to address climate change, Black Ram remains the central proposal in a logging campaign that will total over 300,000 acres in five contemporaneous logging projects on one district alone — still without a single EIS. The proposed 95,000-acre Black Ram project would commercially log more than 4,000 acres, clear-cutting 2,011 acres — including one clear-cut nearly 300 acres in size — and bulldozing nearly a mile of new permanent road through old growth.

Within the old forest at Black Ram: long trellises of lichens, nurse logs jeweled with emerald mosses, the forest floor soft and lush with slowly decomposing giants and the billions of miles of underground mycelia communicating unknown signals within the ancient roots. At Black Ram, we don’t know what we don’t know, other than that it is singular, magical: a place for scientists, not bulldozers.

Large portions of this primary forest have never burned, suggesting a self-sustaining protective mechanism, where the forest floor — comprised of an infinitude of layers of enormous old trees, giving as much in repose as they did when standing — holds untold acre-feet of water.

The old and mature forests of Black Ram possess incredible biodiversity; 25% of the state’s list of sensitive species are found on this one national forest. Its endangered grizzly bear population has been identified as the ”least resilient” in North America. It’s home also to lynx, wolverine, native trout, and extraordinarily vulnerable amphibians, whose wetlands were bulldozed in the widening of a road to the edge of Black Ram’s proposed logging units.

The Biden administration needs to act on behalf of the American public and our burning climate, and designate the Black Ram area as a climate refuge, dedicated to the growth and recovery of old and mature forests — which once comprised as much as 50% of the Yaak, but now only 10% — rather than dooming this unique forest to extinction. Protecting our old and mature forests on public lands is an act of domestic and global leadership and can help address the number one threat to our national security: climate change. Resources can then be better applied to protecting rural communities from fire while preserving mature forests as the scientific treasures they are.

Yesterday, the spring equinox — equal dark, equal light — would have been a good day to start protecting old and mature forests. Today then is the second-best day, and not yet too late.

Rick Bass is board chair of the Yaak Valley Forest Council (yaakvalley.org)

