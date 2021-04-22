Opinion: One day in the life of planet Earth

The statistics summarize what happens on a single day, every day, on Planet Earth. Most are calculated by dividing an annual total by 365 days; daily quantities may fluctuate around this annual mean. Ponder what Earth’s future will be if the pace of change continues.
• Earth will travel 1.6 million miles in its annual journey around the sun, the 4.6 billionth such round-trip. It will rotate about its axis exactly once.
• The sun will travel 13.5 million miles around the center of the Milky Way galaxy, carrying all planets of the solar system with it. In 230 million years, the system will complete one galactic orbit.
• The sun will fuse 59.2 trillion tons of hydrogen into 58.6 trillion tons of helium. (Relax, there is sufficient hydrogen to continue this process for another 5 billion years or so.) The missing 0.6 trillion tons is released as energy (Einstein’s E=mc2). The energy radiated in all directions every day is 9 trillion trillion kilowatt-hours.
• Less than half-a-billionth of the sun’s energy output, or 4,000 trillion kilowatt-hours, reaches Earth, powering all life on the planet.
• The population of the world will grow by 220,000 people, approximately equivalent to adding three Missoulas.
• 800 million people will go to bed hungry and will awake too weak to lead productive lives.
• 8,500 children under age 5 will die every day from starvation or severe undernourishment, the leading cause of death among that age group.
• Literacy among 18- to 24-year-olds has increased significantly this century, to 90%, but 260 million children of primary-through-secondary age will not receive education.
• A staggering 6,700 books will be published.
• Global investment in research and development will total $5.5 billion.
• Agriculture, mining, deforestation, urbanization and climate change combined will degrade 2.8 million acres (4,400 square miles) of land, comparable in size to Connecticut. Desert land alone will grow by 80,000 acres (125 square miles).
• The world’s 1.4 billion vehicles will daily be driven 8.9 billion miles, emitting 7 million tons of carbon dioxide.
• Carbon dioxide emissions from all sources of energy consumption will total 100 million tons, nudging the planet’s temperature upward.
• Between 10 and 150 species will disappear from the planet forever. We know so little about the family of life to which we belong that we cannot quantify the damage we are inflicting upon it. We do know that extinctions are occurring 1,000 to 10,000 times faster than the historic background rate.
• 300 billion e-mail messages will be sent. Almost half will be spam.
• The world will spend $300 billion on military expenditures.
One thing is certain: the world of today will be different tomorrow — and the day after that, and on and on. The challenge is not whether we must learn to live so as to sustain a healthy planet and caring human family, but how quickly we can do so.
George Seielstad of Missoula is a retired astronomer and former director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory's Green Bank site. He has taught several classes at the University of Montana's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (MOLLI).