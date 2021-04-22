Opinion: One day in the life of planet Earth

The statistics summarize what happens on a single day, every day, on Planet Earth. Most are calculated by dividing an annual total by 365 days; daily quantities may fluctuate around this annual mean. Ponder what Earth’s future will be if the pace of change continues.

• Earth will travel 1.6 million miles in its annual journey around the sun, the 4.6 billionth such round-trip. It will rotate about its axis exactly once.

• The sun will travel 13.5 million miles around the center of the Milky Way galaxy, carrying all planets of the solar system with it. In 230 million years, the system will complete one galactic orbit.

• The sun will fuse 59.2 trillion tons of hydrogen into 58.6 trillion tons of helium. (Relax, there is sufficient hydrogen to continue this process for another 5 billion years or so.) The missing 0.6 trillion tons is released as energy (Einstein’s E=mc2). The energy radiated in all directions every day is 9 trillion trillion kilowatt-hours.

• Less than half-a-billionth of the sun’s energy output, or 4,000 trillion kilowatt-hours, reaches Earth, powering all life on the planet.

• The population of the world will grow by 220,000 people, approximately equivalent to adding three Missoulas.