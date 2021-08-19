Opinion: Ongoing 'active forest management' has not slowed fires

Second, the factors that promote large blazes — namely drought, low humidity, high temperatures and high winds — are not eliminated by logging.

Wind influence on fire is exponential, not linear. So you get the hockey stick curve of fire spread that starts slowly then ticks upward at an increasingly rapid rate as wind speed increases.

Thinning/logging opens up the forest to greater solar drying of vegetation and wind penetration. In numerous instances, dense forests that are cool and shady often burn at low severity, while open forests tend to burn at higher severity. That is why scientific review surveys that look at many fires have found that “active forest management” increases fire severity and spread in most cases.

A few exceptions do not invalidate this generalization.

Fire suppression, fuel buildup, or a lack of forest management are not responsible for the large blazes we are experiencing. Research has demonstrated a direct correlation, over the centuries, between warming, drying climate/weather, and large fires.