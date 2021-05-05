Opinion: Open carry on campus is not a Second Amendment issue

The regents and the MUS are responsible for more than 50,000 students, faculty and staff statewide. Many students are under the age of 18, making the MUS responsible to a degree for these minors. How to manage weapons within this large and diverse population is a serious responsibility, and one which the regents have embraced to the apparent consternation of certain members of the legislative branch.

With the concealed carry law, the legislature attempts to substitute its judgement for that of the regents. Knowing that implementing concealed carry will impose costs on the MUS, a million dollars was added to the bill budget in a transparent attempt to bribe or extort their way out of their unconstitutional overreach. A caveat to the budget provides that the right to the extra money is void if the regents challenge the constitutionality of HB 102. Not win the case, just challenge the legislature. The legislature does not want the regents to oppose HB 102; apparently hoping to buy their way out of a constitutional challenge.