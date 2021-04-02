Opinion: Opportunity to invest in Montana's future prosperity

Almost 47% of Montana’s population is under the age of 35. Meanwhile, just 10 of 150 legislators in Helena are under 35. Our legislators may not represent the full breadth of Montana, yet the decisions they make have significant impacts on our lives. From the outside looking in, many representatives appear to be more concerned with crafting legislation based on an antiquated idea of an economy that no longer exists, rather than supporting the economy we have now and building a better one for the future.

In addition to attacking LGBTQ+ communities, reproductive health care, tenant rights, voting rights and climate justice, our Legislature has also overtly attempted to hamstring future economic prosperity in our state — something that will have harmful and long-lasting impacts on our generation for years to come.

These attempts have shown up in the form of tax cuts to the wealthy and underfunding education, health care, mental health support — the list goes on, all amid an economic downturn.

Not only are young people underrepresented in the Capitol, but according to Census Bureau data, over 45,000 Montanans ages 18-34 were living in poverty in 2018. That’s the size of Bozeman, and it is the largest number of any age group.