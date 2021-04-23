Opinion: Oppose open cut mining legislation

As a Montana citizen, I am disappointed that our Montana laws do not protect the homeowners in our state. Our Constitution provides the right to peace and quiet and to enjoy our homes. This right has been devastated in the Bitterroot Valley and it can happen anywhere in Montana that does not have zoning.
The latest assault, in the form of House Bill 599, is an abomination and an assault on our water and property rights, the environment and wildlife.
If HB 599 passes, mine operators will not be required to limit their operating hours, will not be required to provide fire prevention and control measures, and will not have to consider acid mine drainage or sedimentation to adjoining lands or waterways. This bill has a stipulation to make the law change retroactively affecting any grievances to date.
HB 599 will further degrade the oversight of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to protect the citizens and wildlife in Montana. I am appalled a state senator would propose such a bill.
It should be a crime to allow a gravel pit so close to a year-round creek that feeds the Bitterroot River. Or so close to existing homes that will be impacted by dust, machinery and rock crushing noise, while allowing the possibility of contaminating neighbor’s water wells and nearby waterways.
The law seems to conflict with our Montana Constitution, which provides for “the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life’s basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness” (Article II, Section 3). In many states and countries, an open cut mine is not allowed within 3 to 5 miles of existing homes.
Contact your state senator today and ask them to vote "no" on HB 599.
Nancy Jacobsen of Victor writes on behalf of the Big Creek Coalition.