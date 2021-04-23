Opinion: Oppose open cut mining legislation

As a Montana citizen, I am disappointed that our Montana laws do not protect the homeowners in our state. Our Constitution provides the right to peace and quiet and to enjoy our homes. This right has been devastated in the Bitterroot Valley and it can happen anywhere in Montana that does not have zoning.

The latest assault, in the form of House Bill 599, is an abomination and an assault on our water and property rights, the environment and wildlife.

If HB 599 passes, mine operators will not be required to limit their operating hours, will not be required to provide fire prevention and control measures, and will not have to consider acid mine drainage or sedimentation to adjoining lands or waterways. This bill has a stipulation to make the law change retroactively affecting any grievances to date.

HB 599 will further degrade the oversight of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to protect the citizens and wildlife in Montana. I am appalled a state senator would propose such a bill.