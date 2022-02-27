Opinion: Other school issues need to be addressed

This letter is in response to Michael Gehl's column of Feb. 23. Mr. Gehl, you complain that you do not have parent input. May I remind you that you are running for the school board as a parent. Education is the only institution that I know of where parents are on the board of directors. I would think that is a very apparent signal that parents do have some say. I commend you for wanting to get involved.

Next, you use the regular talking points that we have been hearing. "Tyrannical unjust rules" ... "draconian restrictions" ... "no voice at the table" are just a few, but you gave no facts to back these talking points other than some schools requiring the wearing of masks. Finally you say that the issue of emotional care and learning deficits are never addressed, so here are some suggestions for you and others who may agree.

First of all, running for the school board is a good step in getting your voice heard. As for school board meetings, the time and place of these meetings must be posted long before they occur and all meetings are open to the public where parents can voice their ideas.

Next if parents are concerned about "unjust rules" and "draconian restrictions" the next place to look is the Office of Public Instruction, where accreditation standards are developed.

If it is the curriculum that is bothering you, then volunteer to be on the committee that makes curriculum choices for your area school.

And finally, you state your concerns about not addressing learning deficiencies in some students. I agree. I have been writing to my senators and representatives for years asking them to fund special needs in public education. When the IDEA act was first established in 1979 the government promised to pay 50% of the cost to help children at risk. That goal has never been met by a long shot. Public schools must legally provide services for all children with disabilities with no help from the institutions that mandated the IDEA program. So may I suggest you help me in this fight to get the funding schools need.

As you can see these are just a few ways that parents can help public education. If you get elected to the school board, I hope that your agenda would include some of the issues I have mentioned other than just mask wearing.

Ann Halvorson is a retired teacher who is a certified special education and regular education teacher. She is serving a third term as a school trustee.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0