Opinion: Outfitting community's collaboration replaced by greed

MOGA is also behind SB 275, which takes two sporting members off the Board of Outfitters, gets rid of the requirement that they report leased private acres, and eliminates Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks oversight of enforcing the rules for outfitters. That leaves it up to the board, which once this bill passes will be almost entirely made up of outfitters, leaving them to police themselves. It takes away any accountability for the public resources outfitters depend upon.

Public hunters gave strong support for Andrew McKean as a reasonable, knowledgeable candidate to serve on the Fish and Wildlife Commission. The public’s nominee was rejected along party lines in the Senate.

To oversee our public fish and wildlife resources and the allocation of opportunities for the public’s enjoyment and consumption of those resources, these same Senate partisans favor Pat Tabor, a hunting outfitter and former MOGA president. Tabor made no bones about his view of wildlife management in his application letter. It’s all about money.