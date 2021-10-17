Opinion: Pandemic presents opportunity for 5-2-1-0

Did you know that Missoula is one of 450 cities, towns and counties nationwide that are home to a Let’s Move! Initiative? What started as a nationwide effort launched by first lady Michelle Obama has become a daily recipe for health that we use here in Missoula, known as 5-2-1-0. Eat 5 fruits or veggies a day, keep fun screen time to 2 hours or less, play hard for 1 hour and aim for 0 sugary drinks.

5: COVID has changed the landscape for LM!M, but it’s presented opportunities, too. All schools operating the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program may now offer free school meals to all students for the entire 2021-22 school year. Studies show that kids who eat school meals get more fruit and vegetables (Produce for Better Health Foundation, 2021).