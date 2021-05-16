Opinion: Parents, learn best ways to cover future college costs

Turning points. Crossroads. Landmarks. Transformations. Milestones. These are all special moments in our lives that signify new beginnings. Right now is an exciting time of new beginnings for graduates everywhere as they shift from being high school seniors to being college scholars. Across Montana, families are gearing up for celebrations that honor these milestones and achievements.

At Achieve Montana, we're celebrating too. We are celebrating because we know that when parents open an Achieve Montana 529 college savings account, they are ultimately taking advantage of one of the best ways to help cover college costs for their child's future education.

With an Achieve Montana 529 college savings account, parents can: open a college savings account for as little as $25 or $15 with payroll deduction, choose from a variety of investment options that best suit their family's needs and goals, get tax advantages that include a state income tax benefit, allow contributions to their child's Achieve Montana account from anyone, such as relatives and friends, and have peace of mind knowing that the sooner they start saving, the more resources their child will have to spend towards college expenses.