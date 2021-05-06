Opinion: Participation is the key

Missoula is changing and those of us who have been here a while feel uneasy about it. It’s understandable. Change is the only constant in our lives and yet it’s perfectly human to resist it.
When I arrived here in 1993, on a whim and a prayer, this place was little known to the average American. Friends and family thought I was crazy, but something about Missoula stole my heart. Missoula was a quaint, down-to-earth mountain town where it wasn’t unusual to see a cowboy on the corner of Broadway and Higgins. A place where famous actors, authors and athletes lived peacefully and anonymously. A place where I felt accepted and people took an interest in me.
My out-of-state license plate elicited friendly inquiries about what brought me all the way to Montana, and when I settled into my first home, neighbors brought me green tomato pie and zucchini bread. These kind gestures ⏤ which I had not experienced anywhere else ⏤ showed me what it means to be a good neighbor and inspired my community service over many subsequent years.
Sure, our little town has changed a lot since then. We’ve grown into a small but legitimate city. We’ve been featured in national magazines. There is a more sophisticated vibe, more people, construction, new businesses and traffic. But I still see that neighborly spirit shining through the dust and noise. I believe there is something magical about this place that inherently commands it. And while the global pandemic forced us to isolate ourselves from one another, it simultaneously taught us more about what it means to participate in community and depend on unity.
As we continue to witness the changes underfoot here, we can rest assured people are our greatest resource. We have a lot of work to do and those who are struggling need us all to be good neighbors. I am convinced many of Missoula’s newcomers, who are arriving with new jobs or new intentions for how they want to live, have chosen this place for the same reasons many of us came and stayed or have always been here. And in the last couple of weeks, I acquired some proof of my conviction.
A mutual friend introduced me to a woman who recently moved here with her husband. She is thrilled to be in Missoula, excited to participate and interested to learn more about opportunities to serve and connect. Another individual tracked me down through the Missoula’s Neighborhoods program to learn more about neighborhood councils. And just last week, a Missoula businesswoman told me the new folks on her street are the very people bringing the neighborhood together for dinner.
Missoula’s continued growth is inevitable and I believe if we choose to look at it a certain way, there is opportunity. People arriving here from other places, especially larger urban areas, bring knowledge, expertise and a heightened sense of appreciation for the privilege of living in our great city. We should extend the same kind of welcome I was so fortunate to receive when I arrived, and I expect, in return, they will look for ways to add value to our community.
Whether we like it or not, change is here to stay. As a candidate running for City Council, I am choosing to embrace it, to live in harmony and to invest my energy in our common welfare. I hope we all can.
To learn more about your neighborhood, visit ci.missoula.mt.us/298/Neighborhoods.
To learn more about nonprofit organizations serving Missoula, visit missoulacommunityfoundation.org.
Dori Gilels is a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3.