Opinion: Participation is the key

As we continue to witness the changes underfoot here, we can rest assured people are our greatest resource. We have a lot of work to do and those who are struggling need us all to be good neighbors. I am convinced many of Missoula’s newcomers, who are arriving with new jobs or new intentions for how they want to live, have chosen this place for the same reasons many of us came and stayed or have always been here. And in the last couple of weeks, I acquired some proof of my conviction.

A mutual friend introduced me to a woman who recently moved here with her husband. She is thrilled to be in Missoula, excited to participate and interested to learn more about opportunities to serve and connect. Another individual tracked me down through the Missoula’s Neighborhoods program to learn more about neighborhood councils. And just last week, a Missoula businesswoman told me the new folks on her street are the very people bringing the neighborhood together for dinner.