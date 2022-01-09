Opinion: Perpetrators from within

Here’s a headline that should be featured in every major newspaper in America: ‘Republican party members and the ex-president organized a coup to overthrow the election of 2020.’ Not since the British attempted to demolish the Capitol in the War of 1812 has there been such an attempt. Only this time the perpetrators came from within our own government. And this time from the party that saved our Union from secessionists who wanted to preserve slavery.

In his recent memoir, Peter Navarro, the former trade adviser to then-President Donald Trump, details how this coup (called “The Green Bay Sweep”) was planned and organized by Steve Bannon, Trump and coordinated with politicians like Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and over “100 congressmen committed to it,” including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), and our very own Matt Rosendale (R-MT). Our senator, Steve Daines (R-MT) was supportive of this coup until the violence on Jan. 6 convinced him otherwise.

As Navarro describes it, the plan would try to overturn the results of the election by increasing pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to send the electoral votes back to the six contested states where the Republican-led legislatures would attempt to overturn the results. This plan included journalists reporting on the allegations by creating a 24-hour delay with televised hearings in the certification process.

Navarro’s role was to devise a written multi-pronged plan with names like “The Immaculate Deception” and “The Art of the Steal” where he would provide “receipts” for the congressmen to “lay the legal predicate for the actions to be taken,” even though exhaustive court challenges and recounts proved there was no fraud. Sixty-three lawsuits were filed and lost contesting every aspect of the election process in multiple states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Judges (many Trump-appointed) and lawyers called the suits frivolous. Only one case was initially successful, but did not affect the total of votes and was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Some Trump lawyers had their bar licenses suspended and may possibly be revoked and levied fines for their actions.

The other part of the plan was to have televised hearings to put pressure on Pence to return the certification ballots to the states to overturn the votes of the people of those states and thus give the election to Trump.

Many of the key participants in this coup plan have not been identified; yet, many have been refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee. If innocent, why? Recently, Rep. Liz Cheney has revealed the messages sent to Trump by Fox News stars and others to stop the assault on the Capitol.

This is why this story should be on every front page of every newspaper in America. The refusal of some participants to testify what they knew in a lawfully submitted subpoena, the “news” celebrities who knew Trump organized this coup, and the Republican party's refusal to criticize those coup participants stink to high heaven.

David James of Eureka is a retired history/political science teacher with 40 years of teaching experience.

