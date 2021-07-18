Opinion: Pipelines provide path forward for safe, reliable future

The Biden administration is cutting jobs that are both longstanding and needed more than ever. Promises were made to displaced pipeliners like myself for a career in renewable energy, which has so far been unfulfilled. This is like asking a lawyer to quit his job and become a dentist. With the Biden administration’s new priorities in motion, my next job will likely be downgraded to an entry-level position with entry-level pay as a 45-year-old who has invested 25 years working in the oil and gas industry.

I’ve always admired the evolution and innovation that traditional energy has provided for our nation, and especially leading to economic growth in states such as Montana, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico among others. Instead of viewing it as the enemy, it’s important to fully understand how oil and natural gas enables our way of life. Kids in school need to know that the chair they are sitting on, the pen they are writing with, and their favorite slide on the playground are all byproducts of a petroleum products, likely transported by pipeline.

I mistakenly assumed the recent impacts felt by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack up and down the east coast would awaken the opposition to the benefits of pipelines, but not even the long gas lines and gasoline shortages were enough to sway opinion.