Opinion: Plan now to replace Rosendale

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale offers an absurd column (Missoulian, June 27) in an attempt to rationalize and justify his shameful vote against the establishment of the Juneteenth National Freedom Holiday. In it, he makes outrageous assertions about the new holiday, while revealing his own ignorance of facts. Even his column’s title is presumptuous and wrong: it says, “What is Juneteenth to the conservative?” Thus he seeks to drape himself in the mantle of a conservative.
Conservatism has a long history in America of holding a respected, thoughtful, constructive set of principles — fiscal, economic, political and philosophical, whose advocates have long served as a counterbalance to their contending liberal or progressive points of view. But Rosendale does not behave as a conservative; he is a Republican.
You know the Republicans — they’re the anti-democracy ones who attempted to abort the official congressional count of presidential electoral votes, by voting to reject and disenfranchise the lawful votes of Pennsylvania, Arizona and other states. They’re the ones who perpetuate the big lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. They’re the ones who voted against the establishment of a special commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurgency that attacked our U.S. Capitol, and the circumstances that encouraged and led up to it. And they’re the ones who, across many states including Montana, are writing new anti-democracy laws and regulations to suppress voter freedom. So you can recognize a Republican easily, and that’s what Rosendale is.
Rosendale insists that “the Left” will capitalize on the Juneteenth celebration as an opportunity to emphasize America’s evil past of slavery, not the elimination of it. His fertile but perverse imagination assures him that “The Left is eagerly preaching the gospel of America’s evilness,” and will promote a negative history “where America’s story is one long racist nightmare.”
Rosendale can’t write much without being wrong. He grudgingly says, “In theory, there is nothing wrong with celebrating emancipation… But we don’t live in theory.” Wrong. In fact (not theory), there is nothing wrong with celebrating emancipation, and further, it is important that we do. And no one claims we “live in theory.”
Like his hero, and many of his fellow Trump acolytes, Rosendale manages to tell a bare-faced lie from time to time: Decrying what he claims will be the effect of the Juneteenth “disaster,” diminishing or even replacing other patriotic celebrations, he states, “Evanston, Illinois has canceled its Fourth of July parade, and replaced it with a Gay Pride parade and Juneteenth Parade. All this within a roughly four-day period.” The truth is, Evanston does not operate any of its parades; nonprofit associations are allowed to plan and conduct celebrations there. The July Fourth nonprofit parade group had already canceled its parade plans in March, due to the limitations imposed by COVID restrictions. Subsequently, on short notice after COVID restrictions were lifted, the nonprofit Gay Pride and Juneteenth groups were able to pull their plans together. A Juneteenth parade was held, but the Gay Pride parade was rained out. So either Rosendale doesn’t know what he’s talking about, or he is intentionally lying about it. One worries if this is the same degree of integrity and intellectual acuity our sole representative in the House applies to his legislative duties for us, his Montana constituents.