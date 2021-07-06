Opinion: Plan now to replace Rosendale

Rosendale can’t write much without being wrong. He grudgingly says, “In theory, there is nothing wrong with celebrating emancipation… But we don’t live in theory.” Wrong. In fact (not theory), there is nothing wrong with celebrating emancipation, and further, it is important that we do. And no one claims we “live in theory.”

Like his hero, and many of his fellow Trump acolytes, Rosendale manages to tell a bare-faced lie from time to time: Decrying what he claims will be the effect of the Juneteenth “disaster,” diminishing or even replacing other patriotic celebrations, he states, “Evanston, Illinois has canceled its Fourth of July parade, and replaced it with a Gay Pride parade and Juneteenth Parade. All this within a roughly four-day period.” The truth is, Evanston does not operate any of its parades; nonprofit associations are allowed to plan and conduct celebrations there. The July Fourth nonprofit parade group had already canceled its parade plans in March, due to the limitations imposed by COVID restrictions. Subsequently, on short notice after COVID restrictions were lifted, the nonprofit Gay Pride and Juneteenth groups were able to pull their plans together. A Juneteenth parade was held, but the Gay Pride parade was rained out. So either Rosendale doesn’t know what he’s talking about, or he is intentionally lying about it. One worries if this is the same degree of integrity and intellectual acuity our sole representative in the House applies to his legislative duties for us, his Montana constituents.