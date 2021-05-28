Opinion: PLWA's mission is to maintain, restore access

Does the PLWA haphazardly take hapless landowners to court to steal land, as Denowh claims? The average Montanan has enough common sense to realize when they hear something that just doesn’t add up. PLWA relies almost completely on member donations and volunteer hours from local supporters to fund research on illegally closed access, and is helped by charitable reductions in legal aid to bring cases of merit to court. We move forward only after years of in-depth research to make sure the facts are on our side — facts that are supported by government data such as recorded easements, legal advice from respected Montana firms, witness statements that are often from government officials, and historic maps. Why? Because as everybody knows, court is expensive, and even if you are in the right, as in the Mabee Road case, it doesn’t always go your way.

What cases do we take to court? PLWA is able to successfully resolve the vast majority of illegal access closures through discussion with stakeholders, government authorities and landowners without ever seeing the inside of a courtroom. This is due to the organization’s high bar for research before even taking an issue on, our cooperative role as an advisory organization, and the fact that you can’t “take away” something that is already public. All of this translates into PLWA taking less than 11% of the access cases it sees to court. The cases that it does take are issues that meet such a high standard of evidence that PLWA can feel confident about standing firm on them. Right is right. Might is not. Public access to Montanans’ lands and waters is not for sale, and it is also not something that PLWA is taking away from anyone; it is something that the organization is protecting, for this generation and the next.