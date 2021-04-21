Opinion: Politicians exploit veterans to push legislation

As a veteran and a member of the Montana Bowhunters Association, I’ve been actively involved in the implementation and execution of programs designed to help disabled people. I’m also a member of the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, as well as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. I joined these organizations because I believe in what they stand for. If fighting for public lands, access, natural resources and increased hunting opportunities makes me a “Green Decoy,” then that’s a badge I’ll proudly wear.

However, in the past week Molnar and his group of so-called veterans rights advocates have falsely accused the Montana Bowhunters Association of bribery, corruption and intimidation. One pro-right publication even went as far to state that the "Montana Bowhunters Association is not filled with actual bowhunters, but by far-left, out-of-state special interests.” Really?

The Montana Bowhunters Association, in our 50-year history, helped to establish the current archery season in Montana, and expanded bow hunting opportunities to include archery lion, bear and sheep seasons. Our volunteers have spent countless hours successfully customizing bow equipment for those with disabilities, including our veterans.