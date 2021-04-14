Opinion: Poll shows Montana legislators are out-of-touch with voters on tobacco issues

Sen. Ellsworth’s also bill runs contrary to what Montana voters want. SB 398 would take away communities’ freedom to make local decisions to protect kids, but nearly three-quarters of voters (74%) support local solutions, saying that local communities should be able to set and keep standards in place regarding tobacco.

The majority of Montanans, it turns out, are far more interested in preventing kids from using tobacco and helping current users quit than in making it easier for Big Tobacco to addict people. An astounding 92% of voters support continuing to use funds from the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement to support our state’s highly successful tobacco use and prevention program, which has helped thousands of Montanans stop smoking. Three-quarters of Montanans say this money should solely be used to fight problems with tobacco, not other substances.

If legislators truly view themselves as representatives of Montana’s citizens, they will listen to what voters from across the political spectrum want, not to tobacco companies such as Altria, maker of Marlboro and co-owner of Juul, which has been lobbying inside the Capitol this session. Legislators still have a chance to kill SB 398 and stand up for Montana kids. Listen to the voters and do the right thing.

Amanda Cahill is Montana government relations manager for the American Heart Association; Kristin Page-Nei is Montana government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

