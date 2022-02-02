Opinion: Pot of gold?

Is there a pot of gold at the end of this reefer rainbow? Or will growers’ hopes go up in smoke as Montana’s legal marijuana market settles into a more mature phase?

Time will tell, but experience in other states which legalized marijuana offers some insights. And joking aside, the news isn’t all good, especially for smaller growers and retailers.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states, two territories and the District of Columbia allow the use of cannabis by adults for nonmedical use. Three nearby states are on that list — Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. In addition, adult-use marijuana is legal in Canada and Mexico, two of the world’s largest markets.

Montana’s legislature, like lawmakers elsewhere, included provisions to protect existing (medical) marijuana providers from immediate competition by prohibiting licenses for new dispensaries for 18 months, or until July 1, 2023. But those efforts haven’t prevented eventual industry consolidation and domination by larger producers in other states, for several reasons.

The fact that marijuana remains illegal at the federal level makes financing such businesses very difficult and increases the risks inherent in an emerging market. Banks can’t legally lend to marijuana growers and retailers; and even those businesses providing goods or services, such as equipment suppliers and real estate firms, run the risk of jeopardizing their own banking relationships. Legislation to allow banks to service cannabis-related businesses has passed repeatedly in the U.S. House of Representatives but not in the U.S. Senate as of this writing.

These financing difficulties are compounded by big price swings that have hit producers and retailers in other states. In Washington, Oregon, and Colorado, for example, the price of cannabis products fell substantially in the first years following legalization as more product flooded into the market. And prices have continued to fluctuate over time, once again favoring larger producers with more diverse offerings and deeper pockets.

Increasingly widespread legalization also means large investors are poised to move into new markets, potentially including Montana’s. These include pharmaceutical firms, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and industry suppliers, such as hydroponics firms. Big investors tend to favor the same larger producers that already have a leg up on smaller growers and retailers in a highly competitive market.

And that brings us to technology, which is a disruptive force for cannabis businesses, as for other industries. Product differentiation appears increasingly important to consumers, and those producers able to supply different niches in the market will likely fare better than producers with a narrower product range. That takes money — to buy production and packaging equipment for crafting oils, beverages, candies, capsules, cookies, and other variations, in addition to the traditional smoking version of marijuana.

Finally, another wild card is competition from illegal weed. States where recreational and medical marijuana is legal all continue to experience widespread illicit sales. The reason is largely due to price and convenience. Taxes and regulations for licensed sellers — whose numbers are limited by law — means their prices are generally higher than those of their unlicensed black market competitors, most of whom already have established customers with little incentive to change suppliers.

The challenges confronting smaller growers and retailers doesn’t mean their businesses are doomed. Far from it. Especially in the first months after legalization, they will benefit greatly from an expected surge in demand. But the unique characteristics of the market for legal marijuana do suggest that smaller producers’ road to long-term profitability and durability contains more speed bumps than that traveled by their larger counterparts. In the end, sellers’ adaptability and creativity will be keys to their success.

Joanna Shelton was deputy secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, held senior positions in the executive branch and Congress in Washington, D.C., and teaches occasionally at the University of Montana.

