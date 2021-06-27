Opinion: Powering America forward to clean energy

For some time, many of us thought of climate change as something that might happen at some future date, in a faraway place, like Greenland maybe. However, as this month’s news headlines make clear, climate change is happening now and in our backyard.

From Wyoming, reports on record-shattering heat; in northern California, mandatory water restrictions are instigated as severe drought intensifies; and on June 17th, national news services led with the headline, “Wildfire in Montana explodes to 21,000 acres as heat wave continues.” Across the West, unprecedented drought, mega-heat waves and June wildfires are spreading. All of a sudden, it seems it is past time to act. But it isn’t.

Last month, the city of Whitefish unanimously approved a resolution urging the United States government to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307). Whitefish has now joined more than 140 local governments across the country who have passed resolutions supporting this bill. Whitefish, like Missoula, is doing great work on local climate action. However, to make the large systemic changes needed, we must act nationally too.