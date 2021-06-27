Opinion: Powering America forward to clean energy

For some time, many of us thought of climate change as something that might happen at some future date, in a faraway place, like Greenland maybe. However, as this month’s news headlines make clear, climate change is happening now and in our backyard.
From Wyoming, reports on record-shattering heat; in northern California, mandatory water restrictions are instigated as severe drought intensifies; and on June 17th, national news services led with the headline, “Wildfire in Montana explodes to 21,000 acres as heat wave continues.” Across the West, unprecedented drought, mega-heat waves and June wildfires are spreading. All of a sudden, it seems it is past time to act. But it isn’t.
Last month, the city of Whitefish unanimously approved a resolution urging the United States government to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307). Whitefish has now joined more than 140 local governments across the country who have passed resolutions supporting this bill. Whitefish, like Missoula, is doing great work on local climate action. However, to make the large systemic changes needed, we must act nationally too.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act puts America on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It puts a fee or price on carbon pollution and returns net revenue to households. Businesses will innovate to provide abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy, as market demand goes down for more expensive polluting energy. With this policy the government sets the direction and businesses respond in order to provide abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy.
This policy is affordable for ordinary Americans because it puts money in your pocket. The money collected from the fee is given as a monthly dividend, or "carbon cash back" payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions. Most low-and middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even. Finally, it will improve health and save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by reducing the pollution in the air we breathe.
Let’s follow Whitefish’s lead and ask our Missoula elected officials to get behind this big solution to climate change. Please contact your city and county officials and members of Congress to ask them to support the Energy Innovation Act. For more information go to energyinnovationact.org/.
Mary Mulcaire-Jones is a volunteer with Missoula Citizens Climate Lobby.