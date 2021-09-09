Opinion: Preserving the Missoula way of life by keeping it affordable

I’m Daniel Carlino, and I’m running for city council to ensure Missoula stays true to the place that we’ve all come to love.

Our city is known for its vibrant culture, including great local music, art, and food. However, the cost of living in Missoula has rapidly increased, which is taking a toll on the heart of our community, particularly on those who bring so much flavor to our day-to-day lives. Where will our baristas, teachers, and artists live when there are no affordable options for housing? What will happen to Missoula’s vibrancy when all of our working-class citizens are priced out?

It is not too late to preserve the Missoula way of life, but we must act now. As the only working-class renter in the race, I’ll be the first member of city council who actually represents the average Missoulian. As such, my work in office will address some of the largest issues facing our community, including the following affordability issues: child care, public transportation and housing.

See below my specific policy proposals for each affordability issue.

Childcare:

• Incentivize the building out of dedicated childcare units in low-income housing projects. People need childcare near where they live or work.