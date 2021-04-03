Opinion: Prevent rural sprawl - support zoning

When I attended grad school at the University of Oregon, I was fearful of moving from a small town — Livingston, Montana, population 7,000 — to the "big city" of Eugene, Oregon, population 300,000 in the metro area. However, I discovered that Eugene was very livable. There is an abundance of parks, bike trails and even fishing for trout or even salmon, right in the center of town.

When I would occasionally fly into Eugene, looking down on the landscape as I approached Eugene, the town's border and rural areas were abrupt and sharp. At night, if flying from Portland, you would look down on the Willamette Valley, which is home to 70% of Oregon's population, and see primarily dark spaces.

How could this be? The answer is zoning. In the 1970s, when population growth and development in Oregon took off, Republican Gov. Tom McCall managed to get the Republican-dominated legislature to pass statewide zoning. It is important to note that these regulations were passed when Oregon was still largely dependent on resource extraction like logging, mining, and agriculture. In other words, it was not the work of liberals who invaded from California.