Opinion: PRO Act will enhance collective bargaining power

From grocery store clerks to first responders, to teachers and nurses, to construction workers and miners, workers have kept us moving forward through a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis, and thanks is just no longer enough.

Labor Day is a chance to pause and recognize how Montana has been shaped by our collective struggles to better our working lives — from the riots in the Butte copper mines in the early 1900s to the lockout of the Three Forks Boilermakers in 2018. Our parents and grandparents fought for the place we now recognize as home. This year, we continued that fight by defeating “right-to-work” legislation to ensure we have the leverage we need to keep good-paying jobs in Montana.

As we look to the future, much more needs to be done to secure workplace safety and economic prosperity for all of our communities.

Union apprenticeship and training programs are one piece of the puzzle. These programs provide a low- to- no-debt pathway to good-paying jobs. They are also an important resource for employers looking for dependable and highly trained workers. These programs are a vital tool to fill the needed labor shortages in the trades and depend on a partnership between employers and unions. Ensuring the health of these programs is vital for the overall health of Montana’s economy.