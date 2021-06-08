Opinion: Profiles in cowardice

"I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Each U.S. senator takes this oath when they are sworn in. Apparently, most of the current Republican senators had their fingers crossed. On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked by a mob. Five people died, many were injured, the vice president of the United States had to be hustled to safety and our Capitol, a lodestar of our democracy, was desecrated by hoodlums waving Confederate flags, Trump flags and American flags, which they then sacrilegiously used to beat and attack the Capitol Police.

Our Capitol, a symbol of democratic government around the world, has been breached only twice in over 200 years. Once by English soldiers during the War of 1812, and on Jan. 6 by a lowly mob of pseudo-patriots. Both invaders were attacking democracy. The British on behalf King George III, who at that time had lost his sanity but not his crown, and a scurrilous mob on behalf of a would-be king Donald Trump, who fortunately for our country had lost his crown — but retained his madness.