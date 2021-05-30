Opinion: Progressive Americans aren't speaking up for Palestinians

In early May, Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah began to protest the so-called evictions. Israeli security forces responded brutally — from violent arrests to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. The violence escalated over the weekend, and extended into the complex of the al-Aqsa mosque, where thousands of Palestinians visited for Ramadan prayer.

Tensions boiled over and Hamas fired rockets from Gaza toward Jerusalem and the south of Israel. The Israeli Defense Force responded with an aerial bombardment of Gaza. The violence only escalated in the following days: warplanes leveled residential buildings in Gaza, killing at least 49 people including 14 children, and showers of rockets from Gaza to Israel killed at least six, including one child.

My mind began connecting the dots between the struggle of Sheikh Jarrah and the struggle for justice that has been playing out in America — and Philly — over the past year.

The murder of George Floyd, hundreds of miles away from Philadelphia and thousands of miles away from Israel, started a global movement. The same themes that provoked those reckonings exist in the struggle of Sheikh Jarrah: police crackdown, response to protest with force, racially motivated residential displacement, and the larger question of what is citizenship and who are the government — and police — meant to serve.