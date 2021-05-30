Opinion: Progressive Americans aren't speaking up for Palestinians

Hamas and other groups firing rockets into Israel from Gaza was the culmination of a weekend in which Israeli security forces brutalized Palestinian protesters and worshipers, including in al-Aqsa Mosque, one the most sacred mosques in Islam.
I talked to Jawad Salah, a Palestinian lawyer born and raised in Beirut who now lives in the Philly area, to hear his perspective watching from afar. He predicted that if a group like Hamas became involved, English-language media would start and end the story there, a pattern that he’s seen repeatedly, that overlooks the abuse of the Palestinian people.
“There is a singular focus on the last Palestinian response but never what led to it,” Salah told me. He said that firing rockets is “deplorable” — but “always has a context.”
This story starts in Sheikh Jarrah, an East Jerusalem neighborhood nearly 6,000 miles away from Philadelphia that many Americans probably never heard of, or at least hadn’t until recent news.
The short version of what’s going on in Sheikh Jarrah is that right-wing Jewish activists, in their continuing effort to control the occupied territory of East Jerusalem, have been invoking a law that allows Jews to reclaim homes that they lost in the 1948 war if they have old land deeds. The law doesn’t offer Palestinian residents of similar right to claim homes currently inhabited by Jews from which they might have fled from during the same war.
In early May, Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah began to protest the so-called evictions. Israeli security forces responded brutally — from violent arrests to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. The violence escalated over the weekend, and extended into the complex of the al-Aqsa mosque, where thousands of Palestinians visited for Ramadan prayer.
Tensions boiled over and Hamas fired rockets from Gaza toward Jerusalem and the south of Israel. The Israeli Defense Force responded with an aerial bombardment of Gaza. The violence only escalated in the following days: warplanes leveled residential buildings in Gaza, killing at least 49 people including 14 children, and showers of rockets from Gaza to Israel killed at least six, including one child.
My mind began connecting the dots between the struggle of Sheikh Jarrah and the struggle for justice that has been playing out in America — and Philly — over the past year.
The murder of George Floyd, hundreds of miles away from Philadelphia and thousands of miles away from Israel, started a global movement. The same themes that provoked those reckonings exist in the struggle of Sheikh Jarrah: police crackdown, response to protest with force, racially motivated residential displacement, and the larger question of what is citizenship and who are the government — and police — meant to serve.
But while many progressives are on the front lines of change in the U.S., most, particularly white ones, remained silent as Palestinians were attacked. The silence on Palestine by American liberals and progressives is so pervasive that there is a term for it: “progressive except Palestine.”
In his recently published book "Except Palestine," Temple University professor and activist Marc Lamont Hill and his co-author Mitchell Plitnick write: “the American political left has normalized a world in which it is acceptable, through words and policies, to embrace the ethical and political contradiction of being ‘progressive except Palestine.’”
Hill told me that there are two reasons that led him, a Black educator from North Philly, to advocate for Palestine. “It’s not just the right thing to do, although it is, it’s also that I don’t think that any of us can get fully free if other people aren’t free — not as a lefty cliche but as an actual analysis of how our politics work together.”
Every year, Israel receives more than $3 billion in military aid from the U.S. — money that Hill says could fund infrastructure in Black communities or education instead.
The families of Palestinian deserve the same recognition that my family gets: that they deserve to be free and safe unconditionally. And that is worth standing up for — from Philly to Tel Aviv to Sheikh Jarrah.
Abraham Gutman is an opinion and editorial writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer.