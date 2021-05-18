Opinion: Property tax reform is critical need in Missoula and statewide

We agree with one part of Republican Montana Rep. Brad Tschida’s May 11 guest opinion in the Missoulian: Property taxes are a top concern of our residents. We vehemently disagree that fixing this system is the sole responsibility of cities and counties. But first let’s review Rep. Tschida’s assertions that he states as fact.

Tschida writes that cities and counties represent 85% of your tax bill while the state represents 15%. That is a false statement.

For a typical city resident, the city accounts for 30% of the tax bill. Local schools comprise 34% of the tax bill. Missoula County represents 21%, authorities like Mountain Line represent 4% and the state of Montana takes 11% for education. You can see the distribution of your tax bill on Missoula County’s excellent property tax website (itax.missoulacounty.us/itax).