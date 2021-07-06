Opinion: Protect and enhance Montana’s economy: Don’t mine the headwaters of the Smith

Thousands enjoy the Smith River each year, relying on small campsites along the banks during multi-day visits, adjacent to world-class fly-fishing. The river is full of brown and rainbow trout and supports a diverse ecosystem of animals and plants. I’ve had the good fortune to float the Smith on several occasions, and I’ll cherish those memories forever.

The economic benefits from recreation on an intact Smith River ecosystem is estimated by American Rivers to be $10 million in annual income to outfitters and surrounding communities. The financial impact is far greater when considering the longevity and durability of earnings from that stream (the Smith is a forever asset) and the money multiplier effect those dollars have over extended periods of time, not to mention the valuable, unquantifiable benefits from introducing visitors to a piece of natural beauty unrivaled in our country.

Stated bluntly, the Smith River is a competitive advantage for Montana. Anything that jeopardizes that advantage should not be taken lightly.

Unfortunately, a copper mine is not unique in the West. The “free and open” policy supported in the 1872 Mining Act ensured thousands of mines throughout the West. These small towns and communities confronted the economic fallout that comes from abandoned and environmentally-compromised mines.